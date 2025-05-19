Several students fall ill at Teague Middle School dance; 1 hospitalized, deputies say

Several students who attended a middle school dance in Seminole County last Friday reportedly fell ill, and one of them was taken to a local hospital, according to officials.

What we know:

Teague Middle School held a dance at the Hilton Hotel in Altamonte Springs on May 16. During the event, six students reported feeling sick.

One was taken to a local hospital, while the other five that reported symptoms were released to their parents/guardian.

Rumor claims punch was spiked

What they're saying:

Punch was served at the dance, and both the school district and the sheriff's office firmly maintain that, despite circulating rumors, the punch was not tampered with.

"We understand the rumor is that the punch may have been spiked, however there is no indication that anyone spiked the punch and several adults and chaperons, including our SRDs [school resource deputies] drank the punch without issues." Semniole County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Karla Mendoza, said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

"The rumor is spiked punch, but it is only a rumor as there is no evidence that was the case with so many other people there who also consumed the punch without any ill effects," Seminole County school district spokesperson, Katherine Crnkovich said.

What caused the students to become sick?

What we don't know:

At this time, the sheriff's office said it is unsure what caused the students to become ill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

