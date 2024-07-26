Edgewater football team to play pre-season game in England

Stream FOX 35 News

This pre-season will look a little different for the Edgewater football team.

They’re heading across the pond in August to face the NFL Academy in Loughborough, England.

"We’re hoping and praying it’s one of those trips that’ll be so much bigger than football. We want to get better, of course, as a team. But hopefully, this will expand our player's horizon," Edgewater head football coach Cameron Duke told FOX 35.

The NFL Academy is geared to mimic a collegiate program. It’s a way to develop talent and grow American football in Europe. The Eagles can’t wait to hit the field in a competition against elite talent for their pre-season game.

"It’s a lot of eyes on that game. So just to show out, out there….just show out and do what I can do," Edgewater running back Julian Prime said.

MORE HEADLINES:

There will be many eyes on this match-up. Both players and coaches are eager to show the world what Edgewater football represents while learning along the way.

"I’m very excited. I thank God every day for this opportunity. I thank the coaches because they did a lot of work behind closed doors… go there, get a new experience on culture, and connect with new people," Prime said.

Most of the trip has already been paid for, but fundraising efforts are still underway. If you’re interested in donating to help offset some of the costs of this trip, you can’t reach out to Edgewater High School.

The game kicks off on Aug. 15.