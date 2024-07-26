Multi-billion dollar firm chooses Orlando's Lake Nona for new global facility

One of the "big four" accounting firms is creating a massive workspace in Lake Nona, Orlando. KPMG's new Lakehouse facility stands prominently along Lake Nona Boulevard, visible over the trees.

Brian Fedigan, the Lakehouse managing director, described the facility as KPMG's cultural home, housing all learning and development assets.

"It's a place people can come together, not only to learn but also to get the cultural aspect of what being at KPMG is all about," Fedigan said.

KPMG, a global company, could have built its retreat and training center anywhere but chose Central Florida. Isaac Juarez, KPMG Orlando managing partner, praised Orlando's focus on innovation, well-being, and collaboration.

"Orlando has a story to tell. Lake Nona, its focus on innovation, well-being, and there's a lot of collaboration," Juarez stated.

The $450 million Lakehouse investment employs about 500 workers and operates as a hotel, classroom, event, dining, and recreation space for KPMG staff and clients worldwide.

Juarez emphasized the importance of fostering curiosity and courage among attendees, encouraging them to explore ideas and learn while having fun. The facility includes 15,000 square feet of exercise space and various outdoor recreational areas, including a newly completed lakeside park with a basketball court, beach volleyball, pickleball courts, and an 18-hole mini putt-putt golf course.

The building is committed to sustainability. Seven percent of it is powered by solar energy, and it partners with local companies for food and composting services.

"We are here to be part of this community, and we continue to invest. We're not going anywhere, and we want to make this place better than when we found it. So, that's what KPMG is, that's our commitment," Juarez said.

The 17-square-mile Lake Nona development also includes cutting-edge healthcare facilities, educational campuses, and athletic centers, complementing the new KPMG Lakehouse.