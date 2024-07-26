Search for Patrick Bailey: Man, 82, missing for nearly a week after flight from MCO was canceled

The search is on for a missing 82-year-old man who was supposed to catch a flight out of Orlando on Sunday to Oregon.

Orlando police have issued a "missing person's alert" for Patrick Bailey, whose Delta flight was canceled due to a CrowdStrike update that pushed bad data to millions of customer computers, triggering last week’s global tech outage. The outage grounded flights, disrupted TV broadcasts, and affected banks, hospitals, and retailers.

According to his family, Bailey got a hotel room for the night and checked out the next day but hasn't been heard from since.

"I think he could be anywhere; he very well might still be in Orlando," said Bailey's daughter, Anastasia Quanbeck, anxiously awaiting a sign that her dad is okay.

Bailey appears to have checked into the Doubletree Hotel near the airport that night and checked out on Monday.

"We've seen that he was on video checking out of the hotel, and then we have a receipt showing that he did take a shuttle or a cab, and so we're trying to go from there," Quanbeck explained.

Orlando police have issued a "missing persons alert" for Patrick Bailey 82. [Credit: Orlando Police Department]

Where Bailey went after that is unknown, as he left his phone at the hotel.

"[We] don't have any way to get ahold of him or him to get ahold of anyone else," Quanbeck said.

The family believes there may be a video of him at the Orlando International Airport on Monday, but there is no record of him rebooking a flight. They haven't seen any transactions since Monday but are still waiting to access more bank information.

Quanbeck says her dad is very independent but worries he may have been tired at the end of his trip.

"My aunt said that he wasn't himself, and he was tired and seemed, you know, just a little bit more confused," she added. "And so that's one of the reasons that, you know, we're particularly worried."

If you’ve seen Bailey or know of his whereabouts, call 911.

CrowdStrike is blaming a bug in that update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push the bad data out to millions of customer computers. On Wednesday, the company posted details online from its "preliminary post - incident review " of the outage, which caused chaos for the many businesses that pay for the cybersecurity firm’s software services.

As part of the new prevention measures, CrowdStrike said it’s also beefing up internal testing as well as putting in place "a new check" to stop "this type of problematic content" from being deployed again.