No murder charge for Susan Lorincz in shooting death of Florida neighbor through door, state attorney says

The state attorney has officially filed criminal charges against Susan Lorincz after she allegedly shot and killed her neighbor Ajike "AJ" Owens following a reported dispute with her children.

The 58-year-old woman has been charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault, State Attorney William Gladson said in a news release. She faces up to 30 years in prison after she allegedly fired a shot through her unopened front door following a reported dispute with Owens' children on June 2.

Lorincz remains at the Marion County Jail – she was granted a $154,000 bond, but told the judge she only had $1,700 to post – after she was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff's Office on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and assault, deputies said.

The state attorney said, however, one count of misdemeanor assault, one count of misdemeanor culpable negligence and one count of misdemeanor battery were not filed. The state attorney also did not file a charge for second degree murder, citing "insufficient evidence," despite a push from Owens' family to upgrade the original charges.

Sworn testimony from Owens' children pointed to the absence of necessary elements of the charges not filed, the state attorney said. The skate Lorincz allegedly threw did not strike the child, a necessary element of the battery charge. Another child said he was not in fear, a required element of assault.

"Accordingly, the legal requirements to establish the crimes of battery and assault cannot be met and those charges cannot be filed," the state attorney said in the release. "The crime of misdemeanor culpable negligence was not filed because there is no evidence to establish that the defendant knew the child was with his mother when she shot the victim in this case."

Owens' family has been vocal about Lorincz's charges, saying they believe the charges should be upgraded to second degree murder. The state said there is "insufficient evidence" to prove the woman had a "depraved mind," a required element of second degree murder.

"Depraved mind requires evidence of hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent toward the victim at the time of the killing," the state attorney said. "Given the facts in this case, aiming a firearm at the door, and pulling the trigger is legally insufficient to prove depraved mind."

The state attorney explained he simply followed the law in this case.

"My obligation as State Attorney is to follow the law in each case that I prosecute," Gladson said. "I did so in this case, and while some may not agree with that decision, I can assure you that the decision was thoughtful and made without consideration of any factors other than the specific facts of this terrible crime. Simply stated, my obligation is to follow the law.

"Understandably, emotions run high, particularly with senseless, violent crimes. However, I cannot allow any decision to be influenced by public sentiment, angry phone calls or further threats of violence, as I have received in this case. To allow that to happen would also be improper and a violation of my oath as a prosecutor and as a lawyer."

Gladson said he consulted with Owens' family and their attorney before announcing Lorincz's criminal charges.

"My office will do all it can to seek justice for Ms. Owens and her family," he said.