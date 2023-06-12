Ajike 'AJ' Owens funeral: Watch service for Ocala mother of 4 allegedly shot, killed by neighbor

Live stream funeral for Ajike 'AJ' Owens below:

The funeral for Ajike Owens, a Florida mother of four who was allegedly shot and killed by her neighbor, is underway at a church in Ocala.

The service, which began at 11 a.m. Monday, is being held at Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, for the 35-year-old who deputies said was killed after knocking on her neighbor, Susan Lorincz's door. Lorincz is facing a manslaughter charge among other charges stemming from the June 2 incident.

Rev. Al Sharpton was requested by Owen's mother, Pamela Dias, to deliver the eulogy who recently spoke out about getting justice for her daughter.

A link to the funeral's order of service can be found here.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photo via funeral order of service of Ajike Owens)

During a press conference, the family's attorney Ben Crump criticized Marion County deputies for taking several days to arrest Lorincz.

Deputies said they had to take the time to make sure this wasn't a stand-your-ground situation before making the arrest. The controversial law, since 2005 has sparked nationwide debates because law enforcement cannot immediately arrest someone in Florida until they have ruled out self-defense.

Who was Ajike "AJ" Owens?

Ajike Owens was a single mom and a mother of four: three boys and a girl. According to friends and family, she absolutely loved her kids and would anything for them.

During a news conference earlier this week, best friend Kimberly Robinson-Jones opened up about Owens' character.

"When you met Ajike, her smile would light up the room," she said, adding that Owens adored her children. "She made sacrifices as a single mom to be there for them in each and every stage of their lives."

Dias, said her daughter was not armed and was not a threat to anyone.

"My daughter, my grand-children's mother was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing next to her. She had no weapon. She posted no imminent threat to anyone," she told reporters at a press conference.

"When we say it takes a village, it was a village that raised my baby girl, and I am grateful to each and every one. It is now going to take a village to raise these children," she said.

The shooting: What happened

Shortly before 9 p.m., Owens went over to Lorincz's house to confront her about allegations that she threw a rollerblade skate at one of her kids earlier in the day. Lorincz also allegedly took one of Owen's son's iPad that same day.

RELATED :

Lorincz called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. alleging that she was fearing for her life because juveniles were outside her door and said they were going to "come and kill her," a 911 call revealed.

A couple of minutes later, Lorincz called 911 stating that she had shot Owens through her front door because she was trying to break down her door, a separate 911 call revealed.

Owen's child was standing next to her when she was shot by Lorincz.

An arrest affidavit shows that Lorincz had been feuding with Owens and the neighborhood children who frequently played in a field near Lorincz's home.

Several neighbors told investigators that Lorincz had a history of hurling racial slurs at the children as well as calling them the n-word, arrest records show.

What we know about Susan Lorincz

The 58-year-old woman told deputies she bought two guns a year before the deadly confrontation with Owens for protection after the two had an altercation. Lorincz told deputies she used to be afraid of guns.

Lorincz reportedly researched self-defense information on the internet the same day of her second interview with detectives and admitted to possibly searching stand-your-ground laws in the past.

On Friday, a judge granted the Ocala woman a $154,000 bond where she can return to her home, but cannot have any contact with Owen's family or possess any firearms or weapons.