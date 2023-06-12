Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Ajike 'AJ' Owens funeral: Watch service for Ocala mother of 4 allegedly shot, killed by neighbor

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:29AM
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando

Live stream funeral for Ajike 'AJ' Owens below:

OCALA, Fla. - The funeral for Ajike Owens, a Florida mother of four who was allegedly shot and killed by her neighbor, is underway at a church in Ocala.

The service, which began at 11 a.m. Monday, is being held at Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, for the 35-year-old who deputies said was killed after knocking on her neighbor, Susan Lorincz's door. Lorincz is facing a manslaughter charge among other charges stemming from the June 2 incident.

Rev. Al Sharpton was requested by Owen's mother, Pamela Dias, to deliver the eulogy who recently spoke out about getting justice for her daughter. 

A link to the funeral's order of service can be found here

Image 1 of 4

(Photo via funeral order of service of Ajike Owens)

During a press conference, the family's attorney Ben Crump criticized Marion County deputies for taking several days to arrest Lorincz. 

Deputies said they had to take the time to make sure this wasn't a stand-your-ground situation before making the arrest. The controversial law, since 2005 has sparked nationwide debates because law enforcement cannot immediately arrest someone in Florida until they have ruled out self-defense. 

Who was Ajike "AJ" Owens?

Ajike Owens was a single mom and a mother of four: three boys and a girl. According to friends and family, she absolutely loved her kids and would anything for them. 

During a news conference earlier this week, best friend Kimberly Robinson-Jones opened up about Owens' character. 

"When you met Ajike, her smile would light up the room," she said, adding that Owens adored her children. "She made sacrifices as a single mom to be there for them in each and every stage of their lives."

Family of woman shot, killed speak out

The mother of the woman shot and killed in Ocala, Florida in front of her children speaks out after deputies took four days to arrest the suspect, who is the woman's neighbor.

Dias, said her daughter was not armed and was not a threat to anyone.

"My daughter, my grand-children's mother was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing next to her. She had no weapon. She posted no imminent threat to anyone," she told reporters at a press conference.

Mom of Ajike Owens addresses daughter's death

Pamela Dias, the mother of Ajike "AJ" Owens speaks at a news conference addressing the death of her daughter, shot and killed after reportedly confronting a neighbor, according to authorities.

"When we say it takes a village, it was a village that raised my baby girl, and I am grateful to each and every one. It is now going to take a village to raise these children," she said. 

The shooting: What happened

Shortly before 9 p.m., Owens went over to Lorincz's house to confront her about allegations that she threw a rollerblade skate at one of her kids earlier in the day. Lorincz also allegedly took one of Owen's son's iPad that same day. 

RELATED:

Lorincz called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. alleging that she was fearing for her life because juveniles were outside her door and said they were going to "come and kill her," a 911 call revealed. 

A couple of minutes later, Lorincz called 911 stating that she had shot Owens through her front door because she was trying to break down her door, a separate 911 call revealed. 

Woman who shot neighbor through door charged

Marion County deputies arrested Susan Lorincz Tuesday night in the shooting death of Florida mom, Ajike "AJ" Owens on charges of manslaughter, culpable negligence, assault, and battery. Lorincz is accused of shooting Owens through her front door after Owens knocked on her door to confront her about allegations that she yelled at her children and through a skate at one of them. Lorincz claimed the shooting was self-defense. Sheriff Billy Woods said it was not "unjustified" shooting.

Owen's child was standing next to her when she was shot by Lorincz. 

An arrest affidavit shows that Lorincz had been feuding with Owens and the neighborhood children who frequently played in a field near Lorincz's home. 

'I tried to give her CPR': Son tried to save Florida mom shot, killed by neighbor

The mother of a Florida mother who was shot and killed by her neighbor said her daughter's 9-year-old son said he tried to give his mom CPR after she was shot.

Several neighbors told investigators that Lorincz had a history of hurling racial slurs at the children as well as calling them the n-word, arrest records show. 

What we know about Susan Lorincz

The 58-year-old woman told deputies she bought two guns a year before the deadly confrontation with Owens for protection after the two had an altercation. Lorincz told deputies she used to be afraid of guns. 

Lorincz reportedly researched self-defense information on the internet the same day of her second interview with detectives and admitted to possibly searching stand-your-ground laws in the past. 

Ocala woman bullied kids prior to shooting

Neighbors say Susan Lorincz bullied the kids who played outside in their Ocala neighborhood on multiple occasions. She also called the police on the children several times prior.

On Friday, a judge granted the Ocala woman a $154,000 bond where she can return to her home, but cannot have any contact with Owen's family or possess any firearms or weapons.