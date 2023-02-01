Competency hearing continues for man accused of murdering Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week

The competency hearing continues in Volusia County on Wednesday for the man accused of brutally killing a Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week last year.

Jean Macean is accused of stabbing Brenda and Terry Aultman to death as they were riding their bikes home from the event on March 6, 2022. On Wednesday, prosecutors are expected to call their own witnesses to dispute the testimony from the psychologist presented by the defense.

Prosecutors said Macean did not know the victims. Dr. Julie Harper testified that Macean has schizophrenia which is sometimes accompanied by mania.

"Mr. Macean has symptoms of a thought disorder. Thought disorganization and confusion and also auditory hallucinations and visual hallucinations that qualify him for schizophrenia spectrum disorder. In addition, he has symptoms of mood instability," Dr. Harper said.

RELATED: ‘There’s blood everywhere': 911 callers detail gruesome Daytona Beach attack

She said he also has a history of diagnosed depression and was physically abused by his mother as a child and adult. His attorneys are hoping to convince the judge that Macean is not competent to stand trial.

Macean is a Haitian immigrant and was first arrested in 2019 on drug charges, which were later dropped under former State Attorney Aramis Ayala’s supervision.

If convicted, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.