Florida to seek death penalty against Jean Macean, man accused of killing Brenda, Terry Aultman

The state of Florida intends to see the death penalty against the man accused of violently killing two people who were on their way home from Daytona Beach Bike Week, according to the state attorney's office.

Jean R. Macean was indicted in mid-March on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Brenda and Terry Aultman, who were attacked and stabbed on March 6 while reportedly on their way home from the event. A motive in the alleged attack is not known, investigators said.

Assistant State Attorney Andrew J. Urbanak announced the development Monday afternoon.

In its court filing, Urbanak said the state intends to prove beyond a reasonable doubt three aggravating factors: that Macean was previously convicted of a capital felony or felony involving the use or threat of violence, that the alleged murders were "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel," and that the alleged murders were "committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner."

The Aultmans' bodies were found early Sunday morning on March 7. Both had been stabbed and their throats had been slashed, according to Daytona Beach Police Department. Their bikes were nearby.

A multi-day manhunt for the alleged killer began. Macean was eventually arrested days later in Orlando.

Daytona Beach police previously said that Macean confessed to the murders while talking with detectives.

"This was one of the most brutal murders I've ever seen in my 20-plus years as a police officer in Daytona Beach," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said previously. "We thank the entire Daytona Beach community and the communities around us for providing our detectives with over 100 tips."

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 35 for updates.