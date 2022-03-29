State Attorney: Jean Macean indicted in murders of Brenda, Terry Aultman at Daytona Beach Bike Week

article

The man accused of stabbing and killing a man and woman during Daytona Bike Week has been indicted on first-degree murder charges, the State Attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Jean R. Macean was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon, one count for the death of Brenda Aultman, and one count for the death of Terry Aultman.

Investigators said Brenda and Terry were on their bikes headed home from Bike Week when Macean stabbed them.

"These were brutal, vicious, violent murders," said State Attorney R.J. Larizza. Daytona Beach police previously said that Macean had confessed to the alleged murders during an interview with officers.

Larizza said investigators tracked Macean, 32, down through his credit card usage. He was arrested in Orlando after a five-day search.

"Were able to identify where this individual Macean actually purchased a meal with a credit card," said Larizza.

So far, a motive for the attack has not been discovered, said Larizza.

"It appears that for whatever reason the defendant just picked these two folks out," he said.

Prosecutors have not decided whether they will seek the death penalty against Macean. Larissa said the office plans to discuss that with the Aultman Family and law enforcement.

Macean is set to appear before a Volusia County judge on Wednesday.