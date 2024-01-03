Beloved Orlando gaming bar closing its doors for good after a decade: 'We never wanted this dream to end'

A beloved Orlando gaming bar and tavern is closing its doors for good.

The Cloak & Blaster, dubbed Florida's first board-gaming tabletop tavern, announced on social media Tuesday they will close at the end of January after a combination of setbacks, including financial instability, rising food and beverage costs, post-pandemic struggles and a diminishing crowd.

"While some of these issues can be mitigated with good business, that’s in short supply in our post-pandemic world. Times are tough for everyone," the tavern wrote on Facebook. "We can’t remember the last time our bar was full, or when we had a wait list. Special events that would have lines out the door now feel like a mild Saturday night. Closing early has become the norm as people file out hours before we close. We never wanted this dream to end, but it has become our devastating reality that we are unable to continue The Cloak & Blaster."

The tabletop tavern, located near UCF's main campus, said it would announce an official closing date and inventory specials at a later date. They're also encouraging patrons to stop by for one last time before closing.

"We extend our unending gratitude to each and every one of you who have spoken friend, entered, and enjoyed our hospitality. Thank you to so many incredible staff, volunteers, and patrons who have worked over the years to help us breathe life into Cloak," the post continued. "Thank you for 10 years of unforgettable memories and the honor of a lifetime.

"Well, here at last, dear friends, comes the end of our fellowship. I will not say, ‘Do not weep,’ for not all tears are an evil."

The Cloak's Facebook post received a slew of comments from patrons, past and present, who were sad to see the tavern go.

"So very sorry to hear this. We have so many amazing memories there over the years - including my 50th birthday party which was nothing short of amazing, and making some very awesome friends too! We will miss C&B and all of the staff very much!!" one user wrote.

"Your business was always a must-visit for me every time that I was in Orlando. I loved both locations, and I am so sorry that things are no longer sustainable for you. You were a glade of peace and magic in an Orlando forest of crazy, and you will be sorely missed. Thank you for being who you are, and for creating the wonderful space that you did," said another.

"I happy that you took a chance on something you dreamed of doing, that you got to make it a reality and that although it wasn’t all smooth sailing you got to live it and enjoy it!!! Best wishes to you on your next adventure," another user wrote.

The Cloak & Blaster is set to close at the end of the month.