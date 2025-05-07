Orlando weather: Afternoon storms expected on Wednesday. See timeline, potential threats

The Brief Afternoon storms are expected across Central Florida today. Rain chances will stay high throughout the week, so keep an umbrella handy. Saturday and Sunday will feature even higher chances of showers and storms, which will unfortunately impact Mother's Day.



Wednesday will feature hot temperatures and another wave of afternoon showers and storms across Central Florida.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Plan for a 60% chance of rain and highs to reach the upper 80s and low 90s. The first half of our day will be dry and mild.

Timeline:

Isolated showers will begin to develop in the early afternoon, around 2-3pm. These will gradually grow into scattered clusters, bringing heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

After sunset, showers and storms will gradually fade before we eventually dry out completely around midnight.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Cloudy and mild conditions take place overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s for Thursday morning's lows.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Thursday's forecast features slightly higher chances of rain and storms along with the potential of a few strong/severe storms.

The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has outlined nearly all of Central Florida under a level 1 out of 5 risk for the possibility of a strong storm or two. The main threats and impacts are damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and pockets of hail. The timeline of these storms will be from roughly 3pm-9pm. Highs remain hot, a degree or two either side of 90-degrees.

Mother's Day weekend forecast for Orlando, Central Florida

Saturday and Sunday will feature even higher chances of showers and storms, which will unfortunately impact Mother's Day. Heavy rain will be likely with a 70% chance Saturday and Sunday.

For Sunday afternoon specifically, the risk of a strong storm or two exists. Damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail will be the primary impacts.

Looking ahead:

Our rainy and stormy weather continues into early next week, and so will the potential of a few strong/severe storms. For Monday and Tuesday specifically, plan for a 70% chance of rain a storms.

Once again, impacts would include damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail. By midweek, there looks to be a solid chance that we finally break free of this very wet and active pattern as a drier stretch looks to take shape.

