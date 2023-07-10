Popular Winter Park restaurant The Coop announces sudden closure after nearly 10 years



A popular Winter Park restaurant announced it would serve its last meal this weekend.

The Coop, owned by 4 Rivers Smokehouse' founder John Rivers, released a statement on social media Monday sharing the news with patrons.

"It's with a grateful heart for the opportunity to have served so many wonderful families at the Coop these last 9 & ½ years to share that time at our Winter Park home is coming to an end," the restaurant wrote.

The Coop said "current market rates" are to blame for the restaurant's closure, adding that they are "unfortunately well beyond what our little business can justify in renewing the lease," the statement said.

The eatery, known for its delicious homestyle breakfast options, said its brand will continue to operate in the venues around Orlando, including Exploria Stadium.

"Who knows, perhaps God will lead us to other restaurant locations in the future," the statement said.

Loyal patrons flooded The Coop's social media comments with sad, but well wishes.

"This is so sad. Our family loves the Coop. Hopefully you can find another space," one user wrote.

"Very sad to hear this! We have loved going to The Coop in WP, and has been our ‘go to’ for Sunday morning breakfasts for the past several years! Best to you!" said another.

The restaurant's last day of business is July 16.