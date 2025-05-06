Kangaroo caught after hopping along busy road in St. Cloud: FWC

The Brief A kangaroo spotted hopping along a busy road in St. Cloud, Florida, was safely captured by wildlife officials on Monday. The animal was found in good health and is now housed at a licensed facility as authorities work to identify its owner.



A kangaroo seen hopping along a busy Osceola County roadway Monday afternoon has been safely captured, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

What we know:

The unusual sighting occurred along Hickory Tree Road near Harmony in St. Cloud. A video submitted to FOX 35 by local resident Kaila Mullins showed the marsupial lingering in the road for about two minutes before jumping under a fence and disappearing into nearby farmland.

Original article: Kangaroo on the loose in Central Florida caught on camera

FWC said it received multiple reports of the animal and dispatched a Captive Wildlife Investigator to the area on Monday, May 5. With assistance from another licensed kangaroo facility owner, the kangaroo was found about an hour later calmly hiding in a wooded area. Officials chemically immobilized the animal and transported it to a local facility equipped to house kangaroos. A veterinarian later confirmed the animal was in good health.

What we don't know:

The FWC is investigating the kangaroo’s origin and has not yet determined who owns it. Kangaroos are classified as Class III wildlife in Florida, and a permit is required to keep them legally.

Residents in the area expressed concern for the animal’s safety given the heavy traffic along Hickory Tree Road. "It’s so sad… because it’s probably, you know, lost," said nearby resident Lenny Stack.

Anyone with information about the kangaroo's owner or wishing to report escaped wildlife is urged to contact the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: