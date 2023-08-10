Popular downtown Orlando bar announces closure (again), but future still up in the air

The end of an era is approaching for a popular downtown Orlando bar that has been a fixture of the city's nightlife scene for over 10 years. After initial shockwaves were sent through the community with news of its impending closure, Saddle Up made the decision to stay open.

Now, the bar on Orange Avenue announced it would finally close its doors for good. Or would it?

In a post on Thursday, Saddle Up said its last day of business would be September 3, but they're keeping an open mind about a potential relocation.

"Even though it is not certain, we are content knowing the impact Saddle Up has made on the downtown Orlando community," the bar said on social media. "The outpouring of support during our extension has shown that our loyal patrons are the reason business has survived as long as it has. For that we are grateful.

"It's not a good bye, but rather a see you later."

At the time of Saddle Up's original announcement, patrons flooded the comments with mixed reactions.

"Literally an iconic Orlando staple. This really is the end of an era," one user wrote.

"I can’t handle this heartbreak," said another.

"A great run. One of the best bars throughout my college years and throughout. As one door closes another one will open and these guys do it right. Long live Saddle," another user wrote.

Nearby bar and restaurant Neon Beach also announced recently it would be shut down. It's being replaced by German scratch kitchen Schmankerl Stub'n.