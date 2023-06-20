Popular downtown Orlando restaurant closes its doors: Here's what's replacing it

article

A popular downtown Orlando restaurant has officially served its last meal and it will soon be replaced by a brand new restaurant concept.

Neon Beach, known for its bright ambiance and eclectic cocktails, quietly closed its doors last month, as seen on signs posted outside the restaurant citing lease issues. The restaurant, which opened in fall 2020, didn't post anything on social media, but its successor has already taken over the space in recent weeks.

The space on Orange Avenue will be replaced by German scratch kitchen Schmankerl Stub'n. Signs have been posted on the restaurant's doors directing foodies to their website and social media pages.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo: Dani Medina

On June 6, the new restaurant concept, which originates from Dan's Bavarian Takeout near Camping World Stadium, announced on Facebook it would be opening in downtown Orlando. On the menu, guests can expect "German classics and modern dishes."

An opening date has not yet been announced.