Epic Universe's grand opening calls for patience as crowds converge on Orlando

The Brief Universal’s newest park opens Thursday with major expectations. Officials warn of heavy traffic but offer strategic tips for entry. Economic benefits from tourism could ripple across the region.



As the countdown continues to the long-anticipated grand opening of Epic Universe on Thursday, excitement is mounting — and so are concerns over traffic and crowd control.

What we know:

Universal’s Epic Universe, set to open Thursday, is the resort’s fourth theme park and the first major new addition to the Orlando theme park landscape in decades.

Anticipated to draw millions in its first year, the park includes new infrastructure like dedicated rideshare zones, hotel shuttle access, and new connecting roads to reduce traffic congestion.

Travel experts are advising alternate routes through adjacent hotels to bypass expected gridlock.

The backstory:

Epic Universe represents Universal’s most ambitious expansion since the 1990s, reinforcing its competitive stake in Central Florida’s multibillion-dollar theme park industry. Positioned four miles from Universal Studios, the new park will add fresh energy and options to a region already defined by tourism.

Big picture view:

City officials and tourism leaders are viewing the launch as more than just a fanfare event — it's expected to bolster Orlando’s economy. With visitor spending accounting for more than half the region’s sales tax revenue, the influx could help fund vital infrastructure, public safety, and education.

What we don't know:

Despite extensive planning, how well traffic patterns, new roads, and transport logistics will hold up under opening-day pressure remains uncertain. It's also unclear how crowds will respond to alternate entrance suggestions or if the rideshare and shuttle systems will effectively alleviate congestion.

What they're saying:

Epic Universe, the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort and the first major new park to open in the area since the 1990s, is expected to draw millions of visitors in its first year. Park officials and tourism experts are urging patience and preparation for what’s expected to be a busy debut.

To ease congestion, theme park experts suggest a simple but strategic tip: set your GPS to Epic Universe’s adjacent hotels — such as Stella Nova or Terra Luna — for a back entrance route. Once near the hotels, guests can then redirect to the park itself.

"Everyone tends to go in one single way," said theme park analyst Tharin White. "And the hotel entrance is a lot faster."

To support expected traffic volumes, Universal built new roadways that connect directly to the park, aimed at reducing congestion along International Drive, White added.

Local tourism officials say Epic Universe will do more than entertain — it’s poised to make a major economic impact. Visit Orlando reports that over half of the area’s sales tax revenue is generated by visitors.

"Those dollars go to our streets and infrastructure. They go to our safety, such as fire and police. They help build schools," said Casandra Matej, President and CEO of Visit Orlando.

What's next:

Epic Universe is expected to draw millions of visitors to Central Florida each year and create thousands of jobs. Special media previews are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, offering a first look inside the park before it opens to the public.

