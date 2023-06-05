Florida sheriff: Mom shot, killed by neighbor amid long-standing feud over her children

3 p.m. press conference with Attorney Ben Crump

A Florida mom was shot and killed over the weekend after confronting a neighbor who reportedly confronted the woman's children amid a long-standing "neighborhood feud," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods told reporters on Monday.

Deputies responded to an initial trespassing call late Friday at a home within the 1600 block of SW 108th Lane in Ocala, Florida. Once deputies arrived, they found a woman – later identified as Ajike "AJ" Owens – with gunshot wounds. Owns was transported to the hospital, where she died.

Sheriff Woods said it appears that there has been a long-standing feud between Owens and the neighbor, who has not been identified. That neighbor has claimed that the shooting was self-defense under Florida's "Stand Your Ground law," Sheriff Woods said. That neighbor has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

Press conference: Sheriff Billy Woods discusses weekend shooting

"We know that this has basically been a neighborhood feud over time," Woods said. He said MCSO has received about a half-dozen 911 calls from both Owns and the neighbor.

Sheriff Woods said prior to the shooting there was an incident between the neighbor and Owens' children. Wood said the specifics of that incident – whether it was an argument, a fight, or something else – was still under investigation, but it appears that the neighbor threw a pair of skates in the direction of the children and a child was hit.

After the incident, one of the children went back home and told their mom what happened. The mom then went over to the neighbor to confront her about what happened, which ended with the neighbor shooting Owens through the front door.

Sheriff Woods said the interaction between the neighbor and Owens was "aggressive," possibly involving banging on doors and/or threats being made. However, he said those details were still being investigated.

At that time, multiple shots were fired through the door, striking Owens.

Sheriff Woods said they are interviewing with the children who may have been witnesses to the shooting of their mother for a better idea of what happened. Deputies are also working to learn whether security cameras in the area may have captured the shooting.

"I wish our shooter would have called us instead of taking action into her own hands. I wish Mrs. Owens would have called in the hopes we could've never gotten to the point at which we are here today," Woods said, adding that he also feels for the children, who lost their mom.

According to Florida Statutes, "a person is justified in using or threatening to use force, except deadly force, against another when and to the extent that the person reasonably believes that such conduct is necessary to defend himself or herself or another against the other’s imminent use of unlawful force."

Attorney Ben Crump and Attorney Anthony D. Thomas have been retained by the Owens Family. They have scheduled a press conference at 3 p.m. to demand that the alleged shooter be identified and arrested. FOX 35 plans on streaming that press conference.

Crump's office said in a news release that prior to the shooting, the neighbor yelled at the Owens' children "to get off her land" and yelled racial slurs at them.



Sheriff Woods said anyone who saw the shooting or heard anything should contact MCSO's detectives.