2 new Publix locations opening in Central Florida this week

Two new Publix locations are opening in Central Florida this week.

Melbourne and Oviedo will soon be home to new Publix locations which are both slated to open on Thursday, April 18.

The 48,387-square-foot Melbourne location will be at 7655 Stadium Parkway in the Addison Center at Viera. It will feature a pharmacy department and adjacent liquor store.

The Oviedo location can be found at 81 Alafaya Woods Blvd. in Alafaya Square. The 54,964-square-foot store will have a pharmacy department.

These are just two of the four locations Publix is slated to open throughout the remainder of April. Another Florida location is slated to open on Thursday in Estero, while a new store in Gulf Shores, Alabama, is scheduled to open on April 24.

Publix recently opened up other Florida locations in Sarasota and Homestead on April 4, and Wellington on April 11.

Click here for more information about Publix store openings.