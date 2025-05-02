Florida man with 5 prior incarcerations, 74 felony charges and 30 convictions arrested: Deputies

The Brief A Florida man with five prior incarcerations, 74 prior felony charges and 30 convictions has been arrested. Officials said Jeffrey Hirschkorn was wanted for a multitude of fraud-related crimes.



A Florida man with five prior incarcerations, 74 prior felony charges and 30 convictions has been arrested by deputies in Volusia County.

‘Catch Me If You Can’

The backstory:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Hirschkorn was wanted for a multitude of fraud-related crimes.

Deputies say the man used the phrase "Catch Me If You Can" to taunt a local auto dealership when they called him about the thousands of dollars he stole via fraud.

Man arrested for various crimes

What we know:

Detectives said they were able to secure an arrest warrant for Hirschkorn.

Less than 12 hours later, they said they made contact with the Orlando Police Department, who were able to detain him.

Hirschkorn was also wanted on another warrant from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for similar crimes.

Jeffrey Hirschkorn was arrested for a multitude of fraud-related crimes. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

