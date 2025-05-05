McCabe’s Bar shooting: DeLand Police arrest man in deadly shooting

The Brief DeLand police have arrested 24-year-old Avantae Traeviyon Williams in connection with Saturday’s fatal shooting at McCabe’s Bar that left one man dead and a bartender injured. Williams is charged with second-degree murder as detectives continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.



A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at McCabe’s Bar in downtown DeLand, according to police.

Avantae Traeviyon Williams, of DeLand, was taken into custody without incident after detectives with the DeLand Police Department secured an arrest warrant charging him with the second-degree murder of 32-year-old Keshod Harris.

Avantae Williams

Officers responded to the McCabe's Bar located at 225 N. Amelia Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after reports of gunfire. Investigators learned that a fistfight had broken out inside the bar involving several men, during which one individual pulled a gun and opened fire.

Harris was shot multiple times in the chest and later died at the hospital. A bartender was also wounded, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries to both hands.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene, prompting an extensive investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives worked closely with the State Attorney’s Office to identify Williams as the alleged shooter and obtain the arrest warrant.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: McCabe Bar shooting: 1 dead and 1 hurt in DeLand, police say

Authorities say about 40 patrons were inside the bar at the time of the shooting and may have critical information.

"Help us bring justice to the Harris family", DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger stated.

Anyone with tips is encouraged to contact the DeLand Police Department or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

No further details have been released.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: