Kangaroo on the loose in Central Florida caught on camera

‘Must have stayed there for a solid minute or two’

What we know:

A kangaroo was spotted hopping along Hickory Tree Road in St. Cloud, Osceola County, on Monday. The unusual sighting was captured on video by FOX 35 viewer Kaila Mullins, who said the animal lingered on the road for a minute or two before diving under a fence into nearby farmland. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has confirmed it is aware of the sighting but does not yet know where the kangaroo came from.

What we don't know:

Officials have not determined the kangaroo’s origin or whether it escaped from a permitted owner. FWC has a database of all licensed Class III wildlife owners—kangaroos fall into this category—but no confirmed connection has been made yet. Authorities have not said if the animal has since been located or captured.

The backstory:

Encounters like this are rare but not unheard of in Florida. In 2023, a kangaroo was found on the loose in Volusia County. The owner in that case was fined $1,000 for not having the proper permits. By law, a Class III wildlife permit is required to own a kangaroo in the state.

Big picture view:

While the sight of a kangaroo roaming free in Florida may seem comical or cinematic, it raises concerns for both public safety and animal welfare. Hickory Tree Road is a heavily trafficked area, making it a dangerous environment for the marsupial. Nearby residents say they're worried for the animal and hope it can be safely recovered.

What they're saying:

"It must have stayed there for a solid minute or two, just hopping in front of me, not wanting to go anywhere before it went off and dove under the fence to get into the farmland," Mullins said.

Brenda and Lenny Stack, who live nearby, expressed concern about the animal’s safety. "Especially on this road, there’s a lot of traffic around," said Brenda Stack. "I hope someone catches him as soon as possible." Her husband added, "It’s so sad… because it’s probably, you know, lost."

Dig deeper:

As of Tuesday, the kangaroo remains on the loose. Similar incidents have occurred in Florida before. In 2023, a kangaroo went missing in Volusia County, and its owner was fined $1,000 for not having proper permits.

