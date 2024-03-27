2 Mega Millions prizes worth $1 million each sold at Florida Publix, gas station

Someone in New Jersey won the historic $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night – but they won't be the only ones cashing in on massive lottery prizes from that drawing this week.

Two lucky Floridians won $1 million each from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.

One winner purchased a winning Quick Pick ticket from Murphy USA at 29 Mike Stewart Drive in Crawfordville. Crawfordville is located about 18 miles south of Tallahassee.

Another winning ticket was purchased from Publix at 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Lottery winners have 180 days from the draw date to come forward and claim their ticket.

The $1.13 billion jackpot-winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite Liquor Store on Route 66 in Neptune Township in New Jersey. This marks the eighth largest in U.S. history.