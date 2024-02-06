Publix unveils new ice cream flavors
Craving something sweet? Publix has you covered.
The Florida-based grocery chain announced its new lineup of limited-time ice cream flavors available now at all locations.
"It’s no secret Publix ice cream delights our shoppers’ cravings for delicious frozen treats made with premium quality ingredients," Publix said in a news release. "Our year-round flavors help satisfy the sweet tooths of many, and our limited-time flavors only add to that joy. With a new year comes the return of seven favorites and a brand new flavor — Vanilla Shortbread Cookie."
This time around, however, there's one major change. Instead of offering quart-sized ice cream cartons, these new limited-time flavors are now only available in half-gallon sizes.
The next round of limited-time flavors will arrive in stores in the summer, Publix said.
MORE PUBLIX NEWS:
- Massive Publix shopping cart spotted cruising through neighborhood blasting '80s hit: 'Gotta love Florida'
- These 4 Florida cities are getting a new Publix in February 2024
- Central Florida native becomes first-ever Pub Sub customer at Kentucky’s first Publix: ‘Ultimate goal’
Publix new ice cream flavors
Here's a look at the new flavors, and a description of each one from Publix:
Nuts About Pistachio (Photo: Publix)
- Bananas Foster: Banana flavored ice cream with a brown sugar rum flavored swirl
- Black Swamp Raspberry Cheesecake: Raspberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream swirled with Mackinac chocolatey graham crust and raspberry-filled chocolatey cups sprinkled throughout
- Irish Crème Salted Caramel: Irish crème-flavored ice cream with a rich caramel sea salt swirl and caramel truffles
- New Orleans Caramel Praline: Brown sugar ice cream with swirls of thick caramel and crunchy praline pecans
- Nuts About Pistachio: Pistachio ice cream loaded with pieces of real pistachios
- Peanut Butter Pie: Peanut butter cheesecake-flavored ice cream with swirls of Mackinac peanut butter cookie ribbons and chocolate-flavored pieces
- Strawberry Shortcake: Butter crème-flavored ice cream swirled with ribbons of chunky strawberry-flavored sauce and layered with squares of soft shortcake
- Vanilla Shortbread Cookie: Vanilla ice cream with ground vanilla beans, vanilla anglaise custard swirls and shortbread squares throughout