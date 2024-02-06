Publix unveils new ice cream flavors

article

Craving something sweet? Publix has you covered.

The Florida-based grocery chain announced its new lineup of limited-time ice cream flavors available now at all locations.

"It’s no secret Publix ice cream delights our shoppers’ cravings for delicious frozen treats made with premium quality ingredients," Publix said in a news release. "Our year-round flavors help satisfy the sweet tooths of many, and our limited-time flavors only add to that joy. With a new year comes the return of seven favorites and a brand new flavor — Vanilla Shortbread Cookie."

This time around, however, there's one major change. Instead of offering quart-sized ice cream cartons, these new limited-time flavors are now only available in half-gallon sizes.

The next round of limited-time flavors will arrive in stores in the summer, Publix said.

Publix new ice cream flavors

Here's a look at the new flavors, and a description of each one from Publix:

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Nuts About Pistachio (Photo: Publix)