Publix opening 4 new Florida stores in April
Publix is gearing up to open four new stores in April!
Here's a look at where and when they'll open:
April 4: Sarasota (Sarasota County)
Address: 1940 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.
Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor
Size: 48,387 square feet
April 4: Homestead (Miami-Dade County)
Address: 1220 E. Palm Dr.
Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor
Size: 39,600 square feet
April 11: Wellington (Palm Beach County)
Address: 10640 Forest Hill Blvd.
Additional services: Pharmacy
Size: 38,127 square feet
April 18: Oviedo (Seminole County)
Address: 81 Alafaya Woods Blvd.
Additional services: Pharmacy
Size: 54,964 square feet