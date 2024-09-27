2 new disturbances brewing in the Atlantic may form next week, NHC says

As Florida recovers from the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Helene's landfall as a major Category 4 storm, two new disturbances are brewing in the Atlantic.

Both systems are expected to form sometime next week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The system of greatest concern is currently located in the western Caribbean Sea, near the same area where Helene initially formed. Forecasters predict that an area of low pressure could develop there by the middle of next week.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for slow development thereafter while the system moves generally northwestward, potentially entering the Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week," the National Hurricane Center stated. The system has a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

A second area of low pressure is forecast to form over the tropical Atlantic by early to mid-next week. Weather conditions should favor slow development as it tracks northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. This system has a 20% chance of development within the next seven days.