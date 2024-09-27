Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Helene aftermath: Photos, videos show storm damage in Florida after Cat. 4 landfall

Updated  September 27, 2024 9:44am EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Helene made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm near Perry, Florida, late Thursday night, causing widespread damage across the Sunshine State.

Photos and videos capture the devastating effects of the storm's hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge, and heavy rainfall.

TRACKING HELENE:

Perry

Hurricane Helene: Extensive damage in Perry, Florida

Hurricane Helene made landfall near Perry, Florida, as a dangerous, Category 4 storm late Thursday night. FOX 35 News is getting a first look at the extensive damage left behind.

Citrus County

Hurricane Helene flooding in Citrus County, Florida

Water rescues are underway in Citrus County, Florida, following Hurricane Helene.

Cedar Key

Approximately 200 people were rescued from rising waters in Pasco County overnight following Hurricane Helene. (Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office)

Bradenton

Hurricane Helene: Floodwaters in Georgia, Florida

Hurricane Helene caused significant flooding in portions of Florida and Georgia late Thursday into Friday morning.

Tampa

Storm Surge: The power of hurricanes

FOX 35 speaks with Jason Evans, professor of environmental science at Stetson University, shares the power of storm surge brought on by hurricanes.

Charlotte County

Crews in Charlotte County are warning residents to stay off the roads due to widespread flooding caused by storm surge from Hurricane Helene. (Credit: Charlotte County Emergency Management)

Crystal River

Hurricane Helene: Flooding in Crystal River, Florida

FOX 35's David Martin reports in Crystal River, Florida, where Hurricane Helene caused massive flooding overnight.

Hillsborough County

Four people and a dog were rescued from floodwaters near   Hillsborough Avenue. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Brevard County beaches

Hurricane Helene causes erosion along Brevard County coast

Hurricane Helene caused significant erosion along the coast of Brevard County.

Palm Coast

Large tree uprooted as Hurricane Helene pummels through

A large tree was uprooted and fell on someone's home in Flagler County after rainbands from Hurricane Helene crossed Central Florida. Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday near Perry, Florida, as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Manatee County

Pasco County

Approximately 200 people were rescued from rising waters in Pasco County overnight following Hurricane Helene. (Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office)