Hurricane Helene aftermath: Photos, videos show storm damage in Florida after Cat. 4 landfall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Helene made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm near Perry, Florida, late Thursday night, causing widespread damage across the Sunshine State.
Photos and videos capture the devastating effects of the storm's hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge, and heavy rainfall.
Perry
Hurricane Helene: Extensive damage in Perry, Florida
Hurricane Helene made landfall near Perry, Florida, as a dangerous, Category 4 storm late Thursday night. FOX 35 News is getting a first look at the extensive damage left behind.
Citrus County
Hurricane Helene flooding in Citrus County, Florida
Water rescues are underway in Citrus County, Florida, following Hurricane Helene.
Cedar Key
Approximately 200 people were rescued from rising waters in Pasco County overnight following Hurricane Helene. (Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office)
Bradenton
Hurricane Helene: Floodwaters in Georgia, Florida
Hurricane Helene caused significant flooding in portions of Florida and Georgia late Thursday into Friday morning.
Tampa
Storm Surge: The power of hurricanes
FOX 35 speaks with Jason Evans, professor of environmental science at Stetson University, shares the power of storm surge brought on by hurricanes.
Charlotte County
Crews in Charlotte County are warning residents to stay off the roads due to widespread flooding caused by storm surge from Hurricane Helene. (Credit: Charlotte County Emergency Management)
Crystal River
Hurricane Helene: Flooding in Crystal River, Florida
FOX 35's David Martin reports in Crystal River, Florida, where Hurricane Helene caused massive flooding overnight.
Hillsborough County
Four people and a dog were rescued from floodwaters near Hillsborough Avenue. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
Brevard County beaches
Hurricane Helene causes erosion along Brevard County coast
Hurricane Helene caused significant erosion along the coast of Brevard County.
Palm Coast
Large tree uprooted as Hurricane Helene pummels through
A large tree was uprooted and fell on someone's home in Flagler County after rainbands from Hurricane Helene crossed Central Florida. Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday near Perry, Florida, as a powerful Category 4 storm.
Manatee County
Pasco County
