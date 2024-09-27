Tropical Storm Joyce forms in tropical Atlantic, hours after Hurricane Helene makes landfall

Hours after Hurricane Helene made landfall over Florida's Big Bend region, Tropical Storm Joyce formed over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean, becoming the tenth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Joyce is 1,325 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. It has sustained winds of 40 mph. It's traveling northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said Joyce is expected to continue moving northwest through Sunday, where it may strengthen slightly. On Monday, it's expected to make a gradual turn towards the north and then weaken through the week.

Is Joyce headed towards Florida?

FOX 35 meteorologist Jessica Dobson said aside from the chance of increased rip currents on Florida's eastern coasts, Tropical Storm Joyce has no direct threat to Florida or the United States.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: