42 arrested in Florida cockfighting ring bust after physical altercation, deputies say

More than 40 people were arrested in a Florida cockfighting ring bust after a physical altercation broke out, deputies say.

Physical altercation leads to cockfighting ring bust

What we know:

Deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded at 4:06 p.m. on Friday, May 16, to 14287 SW 192nd Ave, in regard to a report of multiple individuals engaged in a physical altercation.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they observed people fighting and also saw them engaging in illegal game fowl fighting. Deputies said they saw a large gathering of people and multiple roosters roaming freely on the property.

Authorities said a total of $39,147 dollars and 72 roosters were located during the bust in Miami. (Credit: Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office)

Officials said the people then began running away on foot and in their vehicles. Authorities were then able to apprehend one person who was found in possession of rooster spurs, which officials said was a clear indicator of cockfighting activity at the scene.

After an investigation, deputies said they arrested 42 people. Those arrested face charges including attending the fighting or baiting of animals and resisting without violence.

Authorities said a total of $39,147 dollars was taken from the people at the time of their arrests, and a total of 72 roosters were located.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not yet released the names or ages of those arrested.

‘No place in our community’

What they're saying:

"This type of cruelty and illegal activity has no place in our community," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said. "Animal fighting is not only inhumane, but it often goes hand-in-hand with other serious crimes. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting both the people and the animals of our community."

What you can do:

Authorities are encouraging anyone with knowledge of similar activities to come forward.

Those who wish to report any behavior can call the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office at (305) 743-7433.

