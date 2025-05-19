Lake Nona teen pulled from Lake Whippoorwill identified, cause of death confirmed

The Brief A 16-year-old Lake Nona High student drowned while kayaking with friends. Authorities identified the teen as Antony Garcia Santana; his death was ruled accidental. The tragedy is the second student death to impact the school this year.



Authorities on Monday identified an Orange County teenager who disappeared while kayaking on Lake Whippoorwill last week and confirmed the cause of death. The Medical Examiners' Office for Orange County said 16-year-old Antony Garcia Santana died from accidental drowning.

Who is Antony Garcia Santana, and how did he die?

What we know:

Santana was a student at Lake Nona High School.

On Wednesday evening, Santana was kayaking with friends near the Cortland Nona apartment complex at 12035 Pioneers Way when he went under and did not resurface, according to the Orlando Police Department. A search effort continued overnight, and his body was recovered just after noon on Thursday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office dive team.

Officials confirmed his identity and cause of death publicly on Monday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released several details surrounding the drowning. It remains unclear whether Santana was wearing a life jacket at the time, or whether environmental factors may have contributed.

Police have not disclosed how long the teen was submerged before emergency services were alerted. It is also unknown whether anyone in the group of friends witnessed the exact moment Santana disappeared beneath the surface.

Lake Nona High School suffers back-to-back losses

The backstory:

Antony Garcia Santana was a student at Lake Nona High School, a community already grappling with tragedy. In February, the school mourned the loss of another student, Anthony Sanchez, who died in a high-speed street racing crash that also injured two other classmates.

These back-to-back losses have had a compounding effect on the school’s emotional well-being. Teachers stepped in to support grieving students the day after Santana’s body was recovered.

‘Everyone’s very shocked’

What they're saying:

Officials identified the teenager on Monday as Antony Garcia Santana.

"The manner of death has been ruled an accident and the cause of death determined [to be] drowning," said Shannon Castro with the Medical Examiners' Office for Orange County.

At Lake Nona High School, students and staff are grieving. Multiple teachers visited classrooms on Thursday to help students process the news. Classmate Dylann Terron, who shared an algebra class with the teen, remembered him as someone who brought laughter and energy to class.

"I think it was an unexpected thing," Terron said. "Everyone’s very shocked, because it was just out of nowhere."

Terron described Santana as a "funny guy" who "had great humor." He added, "That was just the best part about him."

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez released a statement last week expressing condolences, which read, "I am heartbroken by the loss of one of our students who tragically died off campus Wednesday evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez, the Dist. 9 Medical Examiner's Office, students and staff at Lake Nona High School.




