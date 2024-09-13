2 Boone High School students arrested for bringing loaded gun on campus: police

Stream FOX 35 News

Two Boone High School students were arrested after being found with a loaded gun on campus, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities said school resource officers received a tip on Friday morning about a student suspected of carrying a firearm on campus.

Officers quickly found and detained a 17-year-old 10th grade girl, who was found with a loaded 9mm handgun in her backpack, officials said.

The Orlando Police Department provide two photos of the loaded gun they say was brought to Boone High School by two students.

Investigators learned the girl's 19-year-old boyfriend, a 12th grade student at the school, had given her the gun earlier in the day with plans to retrieve it later.

Both students were arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm on a school campus. The 19-year-old also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

MORE HEADLINES:

This week alone, schools in Central Florida and districts across the state have reported an increase in school threats.

On Wednesday, Lake Brantley High School in Seminole County was placed on lockdown after a student was found with an unloaded gun on campus, officials said. Police said the gun was reported stolen out of Orange County. It was not immediately clear how the student got access to the gun.

On Thursday night, Sanford Police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy at a residence on Pinecrest Drive after authorities said he sent messages on social media threatening to become a school shooter. Seminole County Public Schools confirmed he is a Seminole High School student.

Law enforcement was tipped off in both cases.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: