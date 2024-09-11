Lake Brantley High School student in custody after gun found on campus, officials say

Lake Brantley High School was placed on a code yellow lockdown after a student was found with a gun on campus Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools.

Officials said they received a tip about a possible weapon on campus and conducted a search of a student who was found with an unloaded gun. That student was taken into custody.

The campus remained on lockdown while law enforcement and the district's weapon detection K9 completed a sweep of the campus.

According to a message Principal Brian Blasewitz sent to parents, no additional weapons were found on campus and the lockdown has been lifted. School operations will resume as usual.

"While we cannot share specific details due to this individual being a minor, we can confirm that an unloaded weapon was found and an arrest was made, proper disciplinary actions have been taken at this time," Blasewitz said.

The school district confirmed that all students and staff are safe.

FOX 35's Marley Capper spoke with two students who said they reported the tip. They said they saw the student in a restroom and immediately notified authorities.

On Tuesday, there was an increased police presence at the same school after a rumor of potential threat was shared on social media. The rumor alleged that something was going to happen around 5th period in Building 7, according to a statement from the school district.

Officials said the threat was not credible, but officers of Altamonte Springs Police Department remained on the campus out of an abundance of caution.

