2 Heritage Middle School students arrested for posting school shooting threats on TikTok, Instagram: deputies

Two Heritage Middle School students accused of posting threats of a school shooting on social media have been taken into custody, authorities said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said both students, ages 13 and 14, were arrested on a felony charge of making written threats to kill.

Investigators said the pair shared threats on social media platforms, TikTok and Instagram, to commit a school shooting.

"Students should be aware that all threats are taken seriously, and "anonymous" accounts can be traced, even if the post and/or account are deleted," the sheriff's office said in a statement on X. "Threats meant as "jokes" are no exception."

Volusia County Schools shared the following statement in light of the rise in school threats locally and across the state:

"Safety is the number one priority of Volusia County Schools and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The safety of your student, all students, and all school staff is a joint responsibility. Schools in Volusia County and around the state have experienced an increase in threats over the past week. VCS, VSO, and all of our local law enforcement partners thoroughly investigate every possible threat. Any students or individuals found responsible for making threats or spreading false information will face serious consequences. This includes disciplinary actions at the school level, such as suspension or expulsion, as well as potential legal action, including arrest. We need the continued support of our parents and community members to reinforce the seriousness of these offenses with your children. Thank you for your partnership."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: