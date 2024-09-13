Sanford student, 15, arrested for threatening to become school shooter, police say

A 15-year-old student in Sanford was arrested on Thursday night after police said he sent messages on social media threatening to become a school shooter, police said in a news release.

The teenage boy is facing a second-degree felony charge of written/electronic threat of a mass shooting, the Sanford Police Department said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police arrived at a residence on Pinecrest Drive after receiving an anonymous tip regarding a school shooting threat.

After an investigation, detectives learned the student was the person who sent the messages and he was taken into custody. Police did not immediately share what the messages said and what school the teen attended.

"Threatening to commit a school shooting is not a joke, it is a felony, and it will land you in jail," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. "Sanford Police officers will continue to follow up and quickly act on these reports."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.