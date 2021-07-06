Elsa weakens back to tropical storm ahead of Florida landfall

Elsa has lost some steam and has weakened back to a tropical storm ahead of an anticipated mid-morning landfall in northern Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In a 2 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Elsa is moving toward just west of due north near 14 mph and a general northward motion is expected to continue.

"A turn toward the north-northeast is expected on Wednesday, followed by a faster northeastward motion by late Thursday," the NHC said.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida early Wednesday morning. It is forecasted to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast in Cedar Key by mid-Wednesday morning and then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 70 mph. Weakening will begin after Elsa moves inland by late Wednesday morning.

"The track takes it very close to Tampa Bay. It could easily track east of the eastern edge of this cone and roll right up the Gulf Coast, which would have more impacts," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN CENTRAL FLORIDA

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Wednesday as a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as the impact of Elsa will continue to be felt in Central Florida. Residents and visitors to Central Florida should know that heavy rainfall, gusty winds and a few isolated tornadoes are all possible during this time.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking several active watches and warnings in Central Florida as well.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to south of Egmont Key

West coast of Florida north of Steinhatchee River to Ochlockonee River

Mouth of St. Marys River, Georgia to Little River Inlet, South Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Little River Inlet, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Here's a breakdown of what weather conditions to expect in Central Florida as Elsa continues traveling up the state's western coast.

Rainfall:

Central Florida can expect between two to four inches of rain with localized maximums up to six inches through Wednesday night.

Flash flooding in poor drainage areas is possible. Remember: Turn around, don't drown.

The western portions of the Florida Peninsula could see between three to five inches of rain with localized amounts up to eight inches. Squally rain bands began moving into the Tampa Bay area late Tuesday evening. The Orlando metro area could experience these squalls between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday. North Central Florida will experience squall lines later in the morning.

Wind:

The latest models are suggesting Elsa will strengthen over the next 12 hours. The strongest winds will be near the center of circulation, along the west side of the peninsula from Tampa Bay, north to Dixie County, with 50 to 65 mph winds gusts. The further east, the slightly lower wind gusts. Lake County and counties to the east can expect between 35 to 45 mph wind gusts. They could be higher if there is a tornado.

Storm Surge:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring storm surge conditions in the Big Bend region. Coastal Dixie, Levy, and Citrus Counties are under a Storm Surge Warning.

Those areas can expect between three to five feet of storm surge.

Elsa was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season until Saturday morning and caused widespread damage on several eastern Caribbean islands Friday. As a tropical storm, it resulted in the deaths of one person on St. Lucia and of a 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman in separate events in the Dominican Republic.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

