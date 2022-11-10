Video of 'sharks' swimming in Florida road during Tropical Storm Nicole goes viral
Video showing two fin-shaped objects being swept along by floodwater on Hutchinson Island, Florida, was captured by a local business owner as Hurricane Nicole approached the state on Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday.
Owners of Florida beachfront homes left heartbroken from Hurricane Nicole's destruction
At least 25 beachfront houses have been deemed unsafe along Wilbur-by-the-Sea. It's been difficult for residents living there trying to protect their homes.
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
Even before making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, Nicole was producing wind gusts exceeding 80 mph.
Deadly Hurricane Nicole delivers storm surge, erosion, coastal destruction
After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less “significant” than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian.
Tropical Storm Nicole: When will Disney World, Universal Orlando reopen?
Walt Disney World Resort closed its theme parks early ahead of Hurricane Nicole, but does plan to reopen its theme parks on Thursday, Nov. 10. Nicole has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.
WATCH: Several homes in danger of collapsing into ocean due to beach erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole
Scary video shows several homes on the brink of collapsing into the ocean in Volusia County, Florida due to beach erosion caused by Hurricane Ian and now Tropical Storm Nicole.
Have Florida airports reopened after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know
Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Florida causing airports near Orlando, including Orlando International Airport, to close ahead of the storm. Some airports have announced when they plan to reopen.
Daytona Beach residents evacuated after sea wall collapse
Multiple residents along the Central Florida coast were evacuated from their residences Thursday morning because of unsafe conditions and a sea wall collapse caused by Tropical Storm Nicole.
Snow in Florida? Massive amounts of sea foam wash ashore post Hurricane Nicole
Massive amounts of sea foam washed ashore on Florida's coastline after Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Broward County pier partially collapses after storm makes landfall as hurricane
A nearly 60-year-old fishing pier in South Florida partially collapsed early Thursday morning when Nicole made landfall as a hurricane. The remaining portion of the pier suffered extensive damage, with many planks and railings missing.
Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Florida beach; multiple human remains found, sheriff says
When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on Florida's east coast, the storm brought strong winds and storm surge — and apparently unearthed the remains of multiple bodies buried in the sand.
Tropical Storm Nicole lashing Florida with strong winds, heavy rains after landfall
Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has since downgraded to a tropical storm.
Coincidence? Eerie similarities between hurricanes Charley and Jeanne, and Ian and Nicole
While they appear to have taken similar paths across Florida -- hurricanes Charley, Jeanne, Ian, and now, Nicole -- were rather different storms.
Volusia County gives update on Tropical Storm Nicole
Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole
A Port Canaveral man has died while staying on a yacht with his wife during Hurricane Nicole.
A1A, scenic road along Florida's coast, washed out by Tropical Storm Nicole
A road near Flagler County has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean after battling high tides brought in by Tropical Storm Nicole.
2 killed after being shocked by fallen power line in Orange County, Florida, deputies say
Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a fallen power line in Orange County Thursday morning.
More condos being evacuated in Daytona Beach Shores
More residential buildings in Daytona Beach Shores were quickly evacuated on Thursday due to concerns that they could collapse due to high surf and impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.
Paths for Hurricanes Ian, Nicole eerily similar to Charley, Jeanne in 2004
The tracks of Charley vs. Ian and Jeanne vs. Nicole are eerily similar.