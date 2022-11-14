2 people electrocuted by fallen power line during Hurricane Nicole were brother and sister, deputies say

A man and woman killed during Hurricane Nicole after both apparently came into contact with a fallen power line last week were brother and sister, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

OCSO identified them as Kahlil Malik Sapp, 23, and Kianna Shaundadrea Sapp, also 23. Both share the same birth date, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue during the morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 10, and found Kahlil Sapp outside a vehicle. He died at the scene, OCSO said. Kianna Sapp was also shocked and taken to the hospital where she died, OCSO said.

A baby was found inside the vehicle and was OK, OCSO said. That child was taken to the hospital and later given to another vehicle member.

Five people have died as a result of Hurricane Nicole/Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and county medical examiners. Four deaths have been reported in Orange County, and a single death has been reported in Duval County, near Jacksonville.