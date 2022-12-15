FEMA now offering individual disaster relief assistance for Floridians

President Biden announced a disaster declaration to help Floridians after Hurricane Nicole.

The declaration includes those living in Flagler and Volusia Counties. Krista Goodrich manages 140 properties in both counties. In fact, some of her clients’ homes fell into the ocean.

Goodrich says owners have been navigating through the permitting and paperwork. She said this extra help will bring much-needed relief.

"And now FEMA stepping in can just help us move things along more quickly and get back on track to have our beaches enjoyable for everyone," said Goodrich

People can apply for help here.