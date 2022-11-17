After 2 hurricanes, Wilbur-by-the-sea residents scramble for temporary protection

Residents in Wilbur-by-the-sea are working on temporary ways to protect their homes following extensive damage from Hurricane Nicole.

"We’re worried about the king tides coming up. We’re worried about nor'easters within the next couple of months," said Kelly Walker-Knapp, who lives on the coast.

George Meier lives a few houses down from Walker-Knapp. He tells FOX 35 both hurricanes robbed him of his dunes, his home’s protection. "I used to have 80 feet behind my house. Now I have about 10. So it’s nerve wracking," he said.

People left vulnerable by the damage have built makeshift seawalls in an attempt to protect their homes. Meier pushed sand up against his home along with tarps and wood.

"We’re bringing in other truck loads of sand again to push it up against the dunes and then covering the dune. We’ve ordered some tarps, so we can at least stop the erosion from rain or wind at that point," said Walker-Knapp.

However, this effort is only temporary. The neighbors have formed a union to work toward a long-term solution.

The residents want a permanent seawall installed, a project that requires approval from the Department of Environmental Protection. They’re urging the state to speed up the permit approval process.