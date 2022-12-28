Residents of these Florida counties can apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Nicole

Homeowners and renters in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Volusia Putnam, or St. Johns counties that were impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Nicole are now eligible to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Residents of those counties became eligible for federal help after President Joe Biden approved the state of Florida's request for a major disaster declaration.

Residents can visit the agency's website to start the application process, or call 1-800-621-3362.

FEMA also announced that additional assistance has been made available to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Nicole during the period of Nov. 7-30, 2022.

"Assistance for Category G costs, specifically for damaged engineered beaches and the costs to restore them, is being made available to Brevard, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, St. Johns, St. Lucie and Volusia counties," FEMA said in a news release. "Public Assistance is also available for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damage facilities for these counties. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide."

Families who may have been impacted by both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole may need to apply for disaster assistance twice if they experienced damage from both hurricanes.