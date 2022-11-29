Mystery items found at beach in Daytona Beach Shores
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are working to learn more information about mystery items discovered at a Volusia County beach last week.
Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said the items were found in the 2800 block of Daytona Beach Shores.
Photo via Volusia County Beach Safety
Officials believe the items were found following beach erosion from either Hurricane Ian or Nicole.
It's unclear what the items are.