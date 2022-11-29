Mystery items found at beach in Daytona Beach Shores

Officials are working to learn more information about mystery items discovered at a Volusia County beach last week.

Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said the items were found in the 2800 block of Daytona Beach Shores.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo via Volusia County Beach Safety

Officials believe the items were found following beach erosion from either Hurricane Ian or Nicole.

It's unclear what the items are.