Mystery items found at beach in Daytona Beach Shores

Volusia County
Officials are working to learn more information about mystery items discovered at a Volusia County beach last week. Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said the items were found in the 2800 block of Daytona Beach Shores.

Photo via Volusia County Beach Safety

Officials believe the items were found following beach erosion from either Hurricane Ian or Nicole. 

It's unclear what the items are. 