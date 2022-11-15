Daytona Beach Shores residents ask for seawall to protect from future storms

The mayor of Daytona Beach Shores says in 10 out of 26 buildings that were deemed unsafe last week, residents have been able to move back into their homes.

At a city council meeting Tuesday night, the city manager showed images of some of those buildings on the beach, with sand swept out from under them. At one condominium building, he said a temporary pile of rocks might have saved it from collapsing.

RELATED: Florida residents look to state for help with Nicole-damaged beachfront homes: 'It’s got to move along'

In the short term, some are expressing frustration with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and its regulations for their temporary repairs. The city says it's now working with the state and county for a long-term solution for the beach.

"We have someone from the state EOC that’s going to be spending the week here going out on that beach and analyze it and say what is the best move going forward," Mayor Nancy Miller told FOX 35.

Some got up to speak saying the city needs to build a permanent seawall to protect their homes.

"A single seawall strategy for the city will speed up the process," said Pat Murphy, a local HOA President. "It will provide the city with a clean, clear, consistent look to the seawall."