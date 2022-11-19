Clean-up process beginning after Hurricane Nicole strikes homes along Florida's Atlantic Coast

Clean-up is beginning for some homes along Daytona Beach Shores following Hurricane Nicole's aftermath.

While the rebuilding process could take some time, Volusia County says it's the homeowners' responsibility to make sure they clean up the structural debris that was damaged and left on the beach – something that is making homeowners like Ken Meister frustrated.

"I've been trying to literally over the last two days to hire a contractor to go out and remove and demolish portions of my house that was putting stress on the rest of the building."

Volusia County posted on its website what homeowners are responsible for, which includes demolition, repair, and disposal of structure debris.

"They say that's our property so you have to clean it up, you have to put sand back on the beach but at the same time they say you can't put in a wall to protect your property without our approval," Meister said. "Then when we go to get approval, delay after delay."

Meister said there's really no time to sit and wait either.

The county said it's too premature to put a timeline on when it would like to see structural debris removed from its beaches.