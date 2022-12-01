Takeaways from the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season

The Atlantic hurricane season is now behind us and the National Hurricane Center has provided some fun facts on the 2022 season.

Hurricane Ian made two landfalls

Hurricane Ian made two landfalls as a major hurricane. The first landfall was in western Cuba and the second landfall was in South Carolina.

Two Hurricanes — Martin and Nicole — formed in November

Hurricane Martin and Hurricane Nicole both formed in the Atlantic in November. Hurricane Lisa formed in October and became a hurricane early in November. Nicole was also the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Kate in 1985.

Rare mid-season pause in Atlantic hurricanes

This year, we saw a rare mid-season pause in storms in the Atlantic. August was quiet this year, but once September rolled around, the Hurricanes started ramping up. Nicole was also considered a rare late-season storm in November.

Hurricane Ian, Nicole, and Fiona brought extensive damage to Florida's coast and Puerto Rico and the effects will be felt long after this Atlantic hurricane season.