CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths
U.S. health officials say 530 people have now been diagnosed with vaping-related illnesses, but the cause remains unknown.
3 in Orange County develop vaping illness
Across the state of Florida, officials are keeping track of those who have experienced serious lung illnesses, because of vaping.
Vaping could cause tooth decay and potentially lead to oral cancers, experts say
Experts are voicing their concerns that vaping not only poses the same risks as cigarettes, but creates new ones consumers should be wary of.
Vitamin E acetate investigated as possible link in vaping-related illnesses as reported cases double
As the number of people with severe lung illness related to vaping climbs to at least 450 cases, health officials in New York are looking into whether vitamin E acetate that is found in cannabis vape products is to blame.