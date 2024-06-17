11 more Volusia County smoke shops busted in undercover operation

An undercover operation led by the Volusia Sheriff's office revealed 11 stores that allegedly sold vape and tobacco products to underage customers.

As part of the operation, the sheriff's office sent a deputy under the age of 21 to go undercover to several different smoke shops in the area to try to buy nicotine vape products.

Selling tobacco products to people under the age of 21 is against Florida Statute 569.14. Proof of age is required for purchases.

The undercover deputy was able to buy tobacco products from 11 out of 20 locations, deputies said.

These are the 11 stores that were found in violation in the past week:

High Spirits Smoke Shop, 712 Fort Smith Blvd., Deltona

Discount Cigarette Beer, 783 Fort Smith Blvd., Deltona

High Senses Smoke Inc., 2820 Howland Blvd., Deltona

Cliff Smoke Shop and Vape, 1235 Providence Blvd. #O , Deltona

Smoke Shop High G. 577 Deltona Blvd., Deltona

Dragon Smoke Shop, 908 S. Volusia Ave., Orange City

Luxe Smoke/Vape/Tobacco, 485 N. Volusia Ave., Orange City

Fuego Smoke & Vape DeLand, 305 E. International Speedway Blvd., DeLand

Volusia Smoke & Vape, 1428 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand

Pipe Dreams Smoke Shop, 2245 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand

DeLand Smoke Shop, 2681 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the employees responsible for the sales were charged accordingly.

The sheriff's office encourages stores to remind all employees to check IDs.