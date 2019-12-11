Second vaping-related death reported in Florida

article

A second person has died due to complications from vaping, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The information was reported based on the most recent state Department of Health data.

The agency did not provide any further information about this case.

As of Dec. 3, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nearly 2,300 vaping-associated illnesses have been reported from all 50 states. Forty-eight deaths have been confirmed in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

Last month, a 28-year-old man from Orlando is believed to have died from vaping.

“At 28 years old, no one goes to bed happy-go-lucky and doesn’t wake up at 28-years-old,” Kyle Boyd’s father Donald Boyd said. “Nobody. Nobody should have to endure that. No family should have to bury their child because of vaping.”

Kyle Boyd’s family said he went to sleep and never woke up. His mother and stepfather found the 28-year-old unresponsive and unable to breathe in his room.

“He went into cardiac arrest twice,” Kyle Boyd’s step-father Kevin Lambrecht said. “They stabilized them and transferred him to an emergency room but he never regained consciousness.”

Heartbreaking photos of Kyle laying in his hospital bed as his mother cried went viral on social media.

Last week, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis launched an awareness campaign to educate children about the risks of drugs, including vaping.

"I believe that we owe it to our children to empower them about the facts," she said while speaking at Greenwood Lakes Middle in Lake Mary.

The campaign, called “The Facts. Your Future,” plans to compile facts, science, expert opinion and testimonials to be presented to students across Florida.

“It’s really doubling down on statewide efforts to educate our kids about the dangers of drug abuse,” DeSantis said.