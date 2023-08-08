New research by Florida scientists reveals further dangers of vaping

New research shows the dangers of vaping may be even more widespread than we knew.

Scientists at the University of Central Florida have linked e-cigarettes to all sorts of problems in the mouth.

Meanwhile, high schools and even middle schools are being over-run with vapes.

Jaylon Robinson, 14, saw that firsthand. He started vaping in the 7th grade and continued for a year and a half. He says he’d vape in class regularly, and only ever purchased e-cigarettes from other students on campus.

FOX 35 News first interviewed him when he’d just quit, and was still dealing with withdrawal symptoms and cravings. Now, he’s been clean for over six months.

"I feel very proud of myself," Robinson said. His mom, Courtney Robinson, is proud too.

He’s about to go into high school, where exposure to vapes is even worse.

"I worry about him," Courtney said. "But I also have a good amount of trust in him as well, because he’s been so strong, and he does seem very determined to never ever do it again, which I’m so proud of him for."

What she is scared about, she said, is the risk other kids will face. She described the concept as walking into a lion’s den.

"A child should never be able to get a hold of something like that," she said. "It’s dangerous, and they don’t realize. And that’s what makes me so angry."

In Florida, you legally have to be 21 years old to buy an e-cigarette. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says across the U.S., one in 10 middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes last year.

And new research out of the University of Central Florida is bad news for those kids.

Dr. Claudia Andl, an Associate Professor of Medicine at UCF, headed that research. She says vapes are too new to know for sure what the long-term effects will be.

"Worst case scenario, we may see a new cancer epidemic for oral or even lung cancer and other organs that are affected when these people are not even maybe in their thirties or their forties," said. Dr. Andl.

Dr. Andl and her team found the type of oral cancer associated with cigarettes and e-cigarettes is harder to treat than other varieties.

Plus, the vapes kill off good bacteria, while the sugar in the flavored smoke breeds bad bacteria.

"The bad ones very frequently give us things like oral cavities. We may eventually get inflammation of the gums and then when the gums recede, obviously you may end up with tooth loss," the professor explained.

One of the undergraduate researchers in Dr. Angl’s lab, Jasmine Alena, says she has friends who still vape. She says she wants to discourage them, but doesn’t want to push them away.

"I definitely want to give them all the information possible, because I feel like the more educated you are on a topic, the more likely you are to make a better decision for your health," Alena said.

In the U.S., flavored vapes are illegal. Yet, the CDC reports 85% of teen vapers are using flavored products.

That was Jaylon’s experience, too.

"Most people that I’ve seen that started vaping, they did it because it tastes good and it looks cool. They didn’t do it because they wanted nicotine in their system," Jaylon said.

When new information emerges about the dangers of vaping, it just makes Courtney even angrier.

She says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's crackdown on flavored products isn’t working; she wants e-cigarettes banned altogether.

"You can ban the flavored ones all you want, but once you’re addicted, the kid’s not going to care if it’s flavored or not," Courtney said. "I feel like something more should be done. There should be a first priority. This is our future. Our children that are out here killing themselves, essentially."

There is hope, though.

Jaylon says he feels better every day. His lungs feel clearer, he has more energy, and he’s happier overall.

And he says if he can quit, you can too.

"It is very difficult to quit, and if you do want to quit, then you need to say something, no matter how much trouble it gets you in."

If you are trying to quit vaping, experts say it’s important to set yourself up for success.

Get the vapes out of your house, and spend some time away from places where you’re likely to run into them.

Try to avoid stressful situations.

Change up the habits you had that you may have associated with vaping.

Know that it will be difficult, but that you absolutely can do it.

The National Cancer Institute runs a website for people who are trying to quit smoking or vaping, or who are trying to encourage others to quit. It has special support systems specially dedicated to teens, women, veterans, seniors, and Spanish speakers.

Tobacco Free Florida also has resources to help walk you through nicotine withdrawal symptoms.