Seminole County uses AI to tackle traffic safety on dangerous Central Florida roads

Central Florida's roads are notorious for their dangers, but Seminole County officials are turning to artificial intelligence in an effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries to zero.

The county’s Traffic Safety Department, led by engineer Charles Wetzel, has partnered with technology company GridMatrix to deploy an AI-powered system at 15 high-risk intersections.

"Technology has really changed our field," Wetzel said, noting the program focuses on areas with the most fatalities and injuries, particularly involving vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.

The AI system uses cameras to monitor intersections 24/7, analyzing data like vehicle speeds and near misses. Unlike traditional methods, it flags potential hazards before crashes occur and compiles the information for review.

MORE STORIES:

"This sort of software allows us to have eyes on the road 24 hours a day," said Laura Bouck of MetroPlan Orlando, who emphasized the system’s potential to prompt changes like lowering speed limits, adding signage, or adjusting traffic signal timing to ease congestion.

Bouck described the initiative as part of a broader, experimental phase being tested nationwide.

"We’re sort of in the testing phase," she said. "Not just MetroPlan but others throughout the nation."

Officials believe the technology represents a major step forward for driver and pedestrian safety.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: