Homicide investigation underway in Seminole County neighborhood

Stream FOX 35 News

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Chuluota's Pickett Downs neighborhood Friday morning.

Additional details regarding the crime were not immediately released, but deputies believe the incident was isolated and domestic in nature and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Officials said they are not searching for the suspect. FOX 35 News is working to learn whether the suspect is already in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: