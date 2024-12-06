Homicide investigation underway in Seminole County neighborhood
Stream FOX 35 News
CHULUOTA, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Chuluota's Pickett Downs neighborhood Friday morning.
Additional details regarding the crime were not immediately released, but deputies believe the incident was isolated and domestic in nature and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Officials said they are not searching for the suspect. FOX 35 News is working to learn whether the suspect is already in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV