Shelter-in-place lifted at Oviedo High School after hoax tip; two other school districts also affected

article

Update:

The Code Yellow, Shelter-in-Place, has been lifted at Oviedo High after discovering the tip was a hoax.

The same hoax affected several other schools across multiple counties.

Related article: Lockdowns lifted for multiple St. Cloud schools after phone call threat was received Tuesday morning

Audio message from Seminole County School Board sent to parents:

"The Code Yellow at Oviedo High has been lifted. The same tip that was provided for an off-campus issue came into two other school districts in Central Florida at the same time and is happening all across Florida. Law enforcement has confirmed that this is a hoax, and the tip was traced to an international location. Law enforcement has cleared the campus and there is no threat to Oviedo High. There will be police presence in the area to assist with the flow of traffic".

Original:

Oviedo High School is currently on a Code Yellow as police are investigating a tip about an off-campus issue.

A code yellow in Seminole County Public Schools is a "shelter-in-place order that is activated when there is an incident near or outside of a school that requires a response from the police, fire, or medical services", according to the SCPS website.

Audio message from Oviedo High School sent to parents:

"Good morning. OHS families, this is your first update. Oviedo High School is currently still on a code yellow out of an abundance of caution, due to a tip we received about an off-campus issue. As a reminder during a code yellow, learning is still continuing. However, nobody is allowed on or off campus. We will remain on a code yellow until law enforcement fully investigates the tip and releases the code. This is part of our standard safety procedures, and we will provide you with an update as soon as we have more information. Thank you for your patience and understanding. As always, go lions."

Oviedo Police and the Seminole County Sheriff's Departments are present at what seems to be all the entrances of the school, according to witnesses at the scene.

We will update the story as more information is provided.